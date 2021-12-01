Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW) dropped 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 107,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 72,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a market cap of C$17.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

About Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka East property that comprises 15 mineral claims covering an area of 312.4 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka West property comprising 24 mineral claims covering an area of 953.86 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

