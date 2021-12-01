Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.22

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as low as $2.89. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 405,714 shares.

ONTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.01% and a negative net margin of 8,294.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

