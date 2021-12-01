Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Omeros were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 982.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $197,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.81. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

