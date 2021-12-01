OKCash Trading Up 29.9% Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,129.18 or 0.98178198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.57 or 0.00641178 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002956 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,789,732 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.