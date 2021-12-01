Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Short Interest Down 64.5% in November

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the October 31st total of 781,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 548,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ODT opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 365,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $701,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,252,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.