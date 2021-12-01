Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Insider John Hustler Purchases 6,684 Shares of Stock

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) insider John Hustler purchased 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £8,087.64 ($10,566.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50. Octopus Titan VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

