OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OCANF opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

