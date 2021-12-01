Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

