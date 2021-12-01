Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 1.6% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 773,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 655,537 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

