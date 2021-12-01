Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 60 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,626.67.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,521.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,482.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,452.59. The company has a market cap of $189.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

