Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 2,618 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE MPLX opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

