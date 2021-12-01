Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 200 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $162.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.82. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

