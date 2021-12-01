Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $44.21 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.37 and its 200-day moving average is $240.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

