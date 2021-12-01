Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 1,596 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 59,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 23,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $236.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.25 and a 200-day moving average of $263.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.