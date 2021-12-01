Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 9.16 and last traded at 9.16. 36,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,356,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTLY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.31.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,883,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.