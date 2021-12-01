Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $137.97 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

