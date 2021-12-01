Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Down 40.3% in November

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the October 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nxt-ID by 5,299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 117,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 2,456.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 904,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 2,782.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 281,284 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Nxt-ID stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,729. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $27.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.78. Nxt-ID has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.