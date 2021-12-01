NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.360-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NVEE traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $129.04. 14,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $133.26.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

