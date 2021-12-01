NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $88.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.