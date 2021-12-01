NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Equity Residential by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Equity Residential by 10.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,984,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Shares of EQR opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $88.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.