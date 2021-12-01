NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 616 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $146.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.57 and a one year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.