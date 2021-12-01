NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1,196.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,410 shares of company stock worth $4,167,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Shares of LITE opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

