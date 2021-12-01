NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 6.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 9.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 105.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 16.2% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

