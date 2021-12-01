NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $75,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

