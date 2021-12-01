NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $64,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

