NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $103,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Water Works by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in American Water Works by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 36,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.