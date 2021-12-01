NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 314.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

