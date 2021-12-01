NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.38 and traded as high as C$6.58. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$6.19, with a volume of 4,971,713 shares changing hands.

NVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.38.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

