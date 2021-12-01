Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Up 137.4% in November

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a growth of 137.4% from the October 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE NSL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $6,348,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 166.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 445,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 277,852 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,994 shares during the period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

