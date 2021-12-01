Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Venus Concept worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 1,390.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Venus Concept Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $69.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

