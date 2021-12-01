Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,483 AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of AFCG opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

