Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,592 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Exagen worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exagen by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Exagen by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Exagen by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $166.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XGN. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

