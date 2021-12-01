Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $481.26 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. ReneSola Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

SOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

