Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $536,000 in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,662,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,428,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. Analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

