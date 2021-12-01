Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBFS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 422.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 671,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of PBFS stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62.

Pioneer Bancorp Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

