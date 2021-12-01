Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $609.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.59. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

