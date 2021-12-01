NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73.

