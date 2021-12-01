Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) to Raise $2.5 Billion in IPO

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) expects to raise $2.5 billion in an IPO on Thursday, December 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 289,200,000 shares at a price of $8.00-$9.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Nu Holdings Ltd. generated $1.3 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $195.5 million. The company has a market cap of $39.2 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Nu Invest, Allen & Co., HSBC and UBS Investment Bank served as the underwriters for the IPO and Autonomous, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Nau Securities, Nomura, Numis and Susquehanna Financial Group were co-managers.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We believe Nu is one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms (based on number of customers), and one of the leading technology companies in the world, with 48.1 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia as of Sept. 30, 2021. Our customers include about 28 percent of the population of Brazil aged 15 and above. Nubank is perhaps best known for its credit cards. Our mission is to fight complexity to empower people in their daily lives. In 2013, we chose to begin our journey by disrupting the financial services market in Latin America, the market value of which we estimate will reach approximately US$1 trillion in 2021. This opportunity includes approximately 650 million people in Latin America according to the World Bank, many of whom we believe are underbanked and deeply unsatisfied with their legacy bank relationships, or completely unbanked. We were listed in 2021 by TIME as one of the 100 Most Influential Companies in the world and by CNBC as one of the Top 50 Disruptors in the world. (Note: Nu Holdings cut the price range on its IPO to $8 to $9 – down from an initial range of $10 to $11 – and kept the number of shares at 289.15 million, in an F-1/A filing dated Nov. 30, 2021. The IPO’s estimated proceeds are now $2,457.78 million – or $2.46 billion – down from initial estimated proceeds of $3,036.08 million – or $3.04 billion.) “.

Nu Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and has 2929 employees. The company is located at Campbells Corporate Services Limited, Floor 4, Willow House, Cricket Square, KY1-9010 Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands and can be reached via phone at +1 345 949 2648 or on the web at http://www.nubank.com.br/.

