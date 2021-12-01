NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Director Sells C$283,997.26 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.29, for a total value of C$283,997.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,178,345.63.

TSE:NG traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.66. 230,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 61.97, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -60.99. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.99.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

