Novacoin (NVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $733,144.43

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $733,144.43 and $601.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,111.43 or 0.97274526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038734 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.57 or 0.00649357 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

