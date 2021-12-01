nOS (NOS) Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One nOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00072329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,671.69 or 0.07977770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,416.46 or 0.99756756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021495 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

