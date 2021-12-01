Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $348.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.