Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 439,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIRS. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $796,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 359,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

