Northern Trust Corp Sells 59,863 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,863 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.20% of Territorial Bancorp worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 30.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $234.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.63. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 27.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.