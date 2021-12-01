Northern Trust Corp Sells 183,113 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 23.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,365 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 107.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enel Chile by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enel Chile by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 789,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 163,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enel Chile by 69.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 297,680 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENIC opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

ENIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price for the company.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

