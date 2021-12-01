Northern Trust Corp Has $445,000 Holdings in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,645 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.21% of Norwood Financial worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $354,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwood Financial news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $158,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,425 shares of company stock valued at $203,363 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWFL opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

