Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.18. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 3,377 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $138.72 million, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.19.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth $129,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

