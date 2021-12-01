Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nortech Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nortech Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nortech Systems during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nortech Systems during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NSYS traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

