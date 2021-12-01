Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

Great Bear Resources stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Great Bear Resources has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.