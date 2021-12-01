nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.73% of nLIGHT worth $21,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 2.33. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,728 shares of company stock worth $4,072,137 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LASR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

